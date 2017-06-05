Parts of Middle Tennessee see flooding after heavy showers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Parts of Middle Tennessee are seeing some flooding Monday afternoon as heavy scattered showers pass through the area.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 4 p.m. for several areas, including, Clay, Putnam, Montgomery, Robertson and Sumner counties, among others. Visit wkrn.com/alerts for all weather alerts.

In Hendersonville, Drake Creek Road was flooded, as was Madison Creek Road just off of Long Hollow Pike in Goodlettsville.

In Clarksville, city officials said Monday afternoon several parks, including, Ashton, Sherwood, Barbara Johnson and Bel-Aire are closed due to flooding. It is unknown when the parks will reopen, but officials said updates would be posted on the parks and recreation Facebook page. Residents can also call 931-645-7476 for more information.

Rain is expected to continue off-and-on throughout most of Monday and scattered thunderstorms will also continue.

The afternoon commute is expected to be wet. A cold front to the north will slowly approach our region increasing coverage of rain and storms by Monday afternoon.

Storms are not expected to be severe, but will contain downpours and lightning.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s through Thursday before warming up to the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week.

