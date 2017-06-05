Organizer of Nashville Bike Week arrested in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) – Nashville Bike Week organizer Michael Leffingwell, also known as Mike Axle, was arrested in Kentucky on Monday.

Authorities told News 2 Leffingwell was taken into the custody at the Country Hearth Motel near the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green.

At the time of his arrest, he had active arrest warrants for probation violations in Maury and Sumner counties. He also has active warrants in Georgia and Missouri.

Leffingwell has a lengthy criminal history with federal convictions for fraud and theft.

Authorities have been looking for Leffingwell for several weeks as people have expressed concerns about the Nashville Bike Week event.

The 10-day motorcycle festival is scheduled for September 14 to 24 2017. A venue for the event has been in question for several weeks after the Loretta Lynn Ranch cut ties with the event in February.

Multiple promises to announce a new venue have not happened and the Tennessee Department of Health denied the organizers application for a mass gathering permit.

Leffingwell said previously he would turn himself into authorities and turn over the event to other organizers to complete.

He will be booked in the Warren County Regional jail in Kentucky and is being held without bond as a fugitive of justice.