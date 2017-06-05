Man added to TBI’s Most Wanted list, accused of firing at deputies

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Authorities say David DeWayne Evans Jr. is accused of firing shots at deputies after they attempted to stop the car he was driving.

He faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

Evans is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds.

The TBI says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.