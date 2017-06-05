Knoxville mom who gave birth during chemo celebrates being cancer free

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Just over a year after being diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer, a young, Knoxville mother is now celebrating beating the disease.

“I had a meltdown. Fell on the floor and cried. Bawled, fell apart for a little bit. Got up and said, ‘Let’s go figure out what we have to do.’” said cancer survivor Shaunta Chamberlain.

Shaunta Chamberlain remembers when she was first told she had a rare form of breast cancer. She was at work and the doctor called her husband who shared the news with her.

“It was hard, probably the hardest conversation you ever had to have,” said Eric Chamberlain.

At the time of her diagnosis in May 2016, Shaunta Chamberlain was a newlywed and 21 weeks pregnant.

“We definitely had our days where both of us were just down, so exhausted. Especially with the way things worked out with both of us having to be in the hospital when he was born early. You just get to the point that you’re like, ‘Seriously what else can happen? What else can go wrong?’” said Shaunta Chamberlain.

She had a right mastectomy and underwent three treatments of chemotherapy and gave birth via cesarean section at 30-weeks after doctors decided it was in the best interest of her and her baby.

“We were at the perfect time in my pregnancy for me to have surgery. It was at the lowest risk for him for me to be under anesthesia. We were at an appropriate time where I was able to get through three chemotherapy treatments before he was born. And we still were born, although early, at a time where he had a very high chance of survival,” she explained.

Maxwell Chamberlain spent nearly three months in the NICU. Nearly a year later, he is happy and healthy.

Shaunta Chamberlain learned she was cancer-free in December 2016. She has one more surgery ahead of her in August.