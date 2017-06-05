Fans line up hours ahead of free concert, Game 4 viewing party in Smashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As city officials prepare to make changes for the Broadway Smash, fans are already lining up for Monday night’s party.

An estimated 50,000 people turned downtown Nashville gold on Saturday for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final and a free Alan Jackson concert.

Monday, the party starts at 1 p.m. with a free concert featuring Rodney Atkins, Kip Moore, Granger Smith and Brett Young.

The puck drops for Game 4 between the Preds and the Penguins a little after 7 p.m.

On Saturday, barriers made it difficult for music and hockey fans to move around on Broadway. Butch Spyridon with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Bureau said it was probably too crowded, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“You would always like to be, you know, estimated perfectly – but the only issue really was sidewalks got jammed and, you know, people were packed in. Some of that you want because that’s the spirit of the event and what’s going,” Spyridon told News 2 on Sunday.

The changes for Monday night will be announced around 10:30 a.m. by Spyridon and other city officials. However, fans were already lining up at 6 a.m.