Boy critically injured in crash with Maury County fire engine

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A little boy was critically injured Saturday after the SUV he was riding in collided with a Maury County fire truck.

The awful accident happened on Mapleash Avenue in Columbia, not far from a fire hall when witnesses say the mother was asking for directions.

For some reason, she reportedly pulled out of a driveway and into the path of an oncoming engine.

John Adams lives nearby and told News 2 the truck hit the rear passenger of the SUV where the little boy under the age of 2 was strapped in his car seat.

“I saw the car when it rode out, and the impact was on the door where that boy was,” he said. “You could hear the mother hollering.”

According to District Fire Chief Richie Schatz, the engine weighs 30,000 pounds and was carrying 1,000 gallons of water. It’s a non-emergency truck that was returning back to the station from a funeral for a former EMS worker.

Chief Shatz said the firefighter driving the engine was the only person on board. He suffered minor injuries but still rendered aid to the child and made a calm call to 011.

“Engine 1 has been in an MVA at the interstation of Sawmill Pike and Mapleash Avenue. We have one patient,” he told dispatchers.

The chief told News 2 it’s in their nature to help people.

“That was his first thought, to get out and check on anyone injured in the incident. I am proud of him to do what he could until other resources got there,” Chief Shatz explained.

According to officials, the child was retrained properly in a child safety seat, and the firefighter had to cut the seat belt to remove the boy from the SUV.

He was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a serious head injury. His condition is not yet known.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Fire officials say it’s the fourth time in the last 30 days or so that the state’s critical incident debriefing team has been called out to counsel Maury County rescue workers.