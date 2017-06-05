3 accused of selling fraudulent Game 3 tickets, jailed in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three men who were arrested by undercover officers Saturday for allegedly selling counterfeit tickets to Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final remain jailed in Nashville.

John Conner, 39, of New Orleans is accused of attempting to sell four counterfeit tickets for $800 each at the corner of Fourth Avenue South and Demonbreun Street. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Kenny Redding, 32, and Torriane Davenport, 42, both of Georgia, are accused of acting together to sell counterfeit tickets outside the Hilton Hotel in downtown Nashville.

According to a release from Metro police, numerous fraudulent tickets were found hidden in Davenport’s sock. His bond is set at $76,000.

Redding is being held in lieu of an $80,000 bond.

Undercover officers will remain on the streets looking for individuals attempting to sell counterfeit tickets in the hours leading up to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday night.

