NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bridgestone Arena is hosting a viewing party for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final this Thursday night as the Predators go back to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins.

However, you will have to buy a ticket in order to attend.

Tickets go on sale Monday at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster for $15.

The proceeds of the tickets sold will go to the Preds Foundation.