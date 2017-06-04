Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, June 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wet weather may be in the forecast but there’s still plenty of weekend left to get out and enjoy.

The Brentwood Summer Concert Series kicks off tonight and tonight’s jams will be provided by the answer band.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. at Crockett Park.

Also tonight the Alzheimer’s Association is having a disco party at Wildhorse Saloon to raise awareness and money for the disease.

Kimberly Williams Paisley is one of the hosts and her husband Brad Paisley will be performing some of the disco tunes along with “Nashville” star Charles Esten and Hunter Hayes.

Tickets are $40 and the show starts at 6 p.m.