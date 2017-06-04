Metro police make 11 arrests during downtown Preds celebrations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police made at least 11 arrests Saturday night as fans celebrated the Nashville Predators first-ever Stanley Cup Final game in the city’s history.

More than 100 Metro police officers were downtown to ensure the crowd of more than 50,000 remained safe.

Late Saturday night, officers said they made seven arrests for public intoxication, three for counterfeit tickets, and one person was charged with flying a drone over the large crowd.

The Predators defeated the Penguins Saturday night in Game 3 with a final score of 5-1. The Penguins are still up in the series 2-1.

Game 4 is Monday night at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.