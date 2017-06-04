Man found shot to death in North Nashville home; Gunman at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a north Nashville home late Saturday night.

Neighbors called 911 around 11:30 p.m. after hearing several gunshots near 16th Avenue North and Ireland Street.

Investigators found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a home about a half an hour later.

Metro police described the suspect as a black man who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and was wearing all-black clothing.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.