Man critically injured in North Nashville stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a man showed up to a Nashville hospital early Sunday morning with a stab wound to his chest.

Metro police told News 2 the victim said he was stabbed on Cockrill Street around 1:30 a.m.

He was later transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where his injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Detectives interviewed a possible suspect but it is not known if any charges were filed or what led to the stabbing.

No additional information was released.