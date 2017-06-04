Clarksville crash leaves man dead; Cars, building damaged

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –Clarksville police are investigating a crash that left a man dead, a woman injured and multiple cars and a building damaged early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash on Franklin Street near University Avenue just after midnight.

First responders found a man dead inside a Suzuki SUV in addition to a woman critically injured inside a Ford Fusion. She was air lifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

While processing the crash, investigators determines as many as four additional vehicles and a building had been damaged in the crash.

Clarksville police determined the victims has been in a previous domestic relations.

Investigators are working to establish the previous domestic history of the victims. Names are being held pending notification of the next of kin by Clarksville police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 931-645-8277.

