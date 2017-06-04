Broadway too much of a ‘smash’ Saturday night

NASHVILLE Tenn. (WKRN) – Broadway Smash Saturday night on Lower Broadway was a smashing success.
According to one Predators fan – it was too much of a ‘smashing success’.
Eyewitnesses said that an unidentified woman thought it would be a smart idea to climb inside one of the construction lifts parked on one of the downtown streets.
While getting in a pose to take pictures, she somehow activated the break in the construction lift – and the lift rolled.
Upon accessing the brake, the lift hit several cars and a bike ramp.
The woman was ultimately arrested for public intoxication.