Broadway too much of a ‘smash’ Saturday night

NASHVILLE Tenn. (WKRN) – Broadway Smash Saturday night on Lower Broadway was a smashing success.

According to one Predators fan – it was too much of a ‘smashing success’.

Eyewitnesses said that an unidentified woman thought it would be a smart idea to climb inside one of the construction lifts parked on one of the downtown streets.

While getting in a pose to take pictures, she somehow activated the break in the construction lift – and the lift rolled.

Upon accessing the brake, the lift hit several cars and a bike ramp.

The woman was ultimately arrested for public intoxication.