Bishop David Choby dies from complications after fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The head of the Catholic Diocese in Nashville, Bishop David Choby, died Saturday night at a Nashville hospital.

A Diocese spokesman said Bishop Choby passed away at Saint Thomas West where he was receiving treatment for injuries he suffered in a fall at his home in February. He was 70 years old.

The bishop developed serious recurring blood infections and had a procedure Thursday to remove his pacemaker and internal defibrillator along with their leads.

Complications from the infection resulted in his death at about 10 p.m.

Bishop Choby was born in Nashville and baptized in the Cathedral of Incarnation where he was ordained a bishop.

He served a number of assignments in the Diocese of Nashville, including associate pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Madison and pastor of St. John Vianney Parish in Gallatin.

Bishop Choby was elected as diocesan administrator for the Diocese of Nashville in 2004

He is the first bishop of Nashville to die while in office since Bishop Alphonse J. Smith in 1935.

Funeral arrangements for Bishop Choby have yet to be finalized.