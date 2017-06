LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – Monday morning, the Lawrenceburg Police Department is conducting a large Active Shooter training.

The training takes place at Lawrence County High School starting at 8:30 a.m. with General Brent Cooper opening the event.

The Tennessee Department of Homeland Security, along with ten police agencies from all over Middle Tennessee will be attending the training.

The training was designed by the Department of Justice.