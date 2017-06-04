1 shot at Murfreesboro apartment complex Sunday night

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shooting has been reported Sunday evening near the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.

A little after 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a call at the College Grove Apartments in response to a shooting which took place in the complex’s parking lot.

When the officers arrived on the scene, one person was shot.

That unidentified person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for further treatment.

An investigation is still ongoing as no other information has been released at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this situation, they should call Crime Stoppers – 615-893-7867.