Tennessee Senator Mae Beavers makes her campaign announcement for governor

MT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – State Senator Mae Beavers (R-Mt. Juliet) made her formal announcement to run for the Republican nomination for Governor of Tennessee.

The announcement was made at a rally held at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet Saturday afternoon.

Here is part of what Senator Beavers had to say at the event:

“I stand here today to offer just that; bold, decisive and courageous leadership – but I need your help. You see, this is not just my fight. This is our fight! So, will you join me to take our state back? Will you help me fight to protect our families? Will you join me to secure our ability to prosper? Will you fight to make our cities safe? Will we all renew our commitment to honor God?”

Sen. Beavers continued: “I announce my candidacy today not with hopes of gaining power or money… I’m offering myself to be your voice, your vessel, your instrument of change.”

The gubernatorial election commences Nov. 6 of next year.