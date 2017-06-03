Preds Blast Pens To Win Game 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville hosted the first-ever Stanley Cup Final game in the city’s history – and the Predators made a huge statement Saturday night.

It was not the start they wanted, however. Public Enemy No. 1, in the form of Jake Guentzel, struck again – scoring his 13th goal of the playoffs, and the 4th against the Preds to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead early in the game.

With the game still 1-0, the Predators finally broke through in the second period with Roman Josi firing a slap shot – tying the game with his 6th goal of the post-season.

42 seconds later, the Predators pulled ahead off of Freddie Gaudreau getting some space and delivering his second goal this series to the roar of the Bridgestone Arena crowd.

In the closing seconds of the of the second period, Viktor Arvidsson passed off the back of the net, and James Neal was there for the finish. It was his first goal of the series as the former Penguin put the Preds up 3-1.

Then – with a little more than 15 minutes left in the game, Craig Smith, off a breakaway, scored another goal extending the lead to 4-1. That goal also gave the fans a Frosty on their way home.

With under seven minutes left, Mattias Ekholm, off of a Calle Jarnkrok assist – and a Colton Sissons ‘hokey assist – put a wrister in the goal making the final score 5-1.

The Penguins are still up in the series, but the Predators made the 2017 Stanley Cup Final 2-1.

Game 4 is Monday night at Bridgestone Arena as the puck drops at 7:00 p.m.