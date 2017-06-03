POLL: Who will sing the National Anthem at tonight’s Preds game?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of the funnest parts of the Nashville Predators Stanley Cup playoff run has been trying to guess who will sing the National Anthem before home games in Smashville.

Country music superstars like Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Vince Gill, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Trisha Yearwood and Kelly Clarkson have all performed the Star Spangled Banner in Bridgestone Arena as the Preds made their way the Stanley Cup Final.

So the question remains, who will do the honors before the Predators’ first-ever Stanley Cup Final home game?

Memphis-born international superstar Justin Timberlake? Everyone’s favorite Tennessee native Dolly Patron? Or perhaps a Pennsylvania girl who rocketed to super-stardom once she made her home in Music City?

Bonus points if you can correctly guess who will wave the towel as the Preds’ “7th man.”

Vote in our poll below, and click here if you can’t see it on the News 2 app.