Police investigate shooting, stabbing near Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was found to be critically injured when he showed up at a gas station south of downtown Nashville early Saturday morning with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim ran for help at the Z Mart on Lafayette Street around 1:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 they believe the victim was shot in a nearby parking lot off of First Avenue South.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect description or additional information was immediately released.

Hours earlier, an argument at the same gas station turned violent when someone was stabbed with a beer bottle.

Metro police said the victim was stabbed in the neck by an intoxicated homeless person around 10 p.m.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unknown if the suspect will face any charges.