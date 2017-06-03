Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, June 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Saturday is Second Harvest Food Bank’s 23rd annual “Ode to Otha Turner.”

It’s a birthday celebration for the legendary singer. Artists paying tribute this year include Chip Greene, Jude Skywalker, Sharde Thomas and the Rising and other special guests. It’s $30 to get into the party in the Belmont/Hillsboro neighborhood but all of the proceeds go to Second Harvest. It starts at 2 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m.

It’s Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in Smashville! If you weren’t lucky enough to get a highly-coveted ticket, don’t worry there are plenty of ways to watch the game.

Arguably, the biggest party will be the “Broadway Smash.” Settle in between Third and Fifth avenues with thousands of your closest Preds friends in front of a giant screen. It opens at 3 p.m. and the free Alan Jackson concert starts at 4 p.m. to kick things off…

Also Tailgate Brewery in Bellevue is having a watch party. They have a big screen out there, too. And don’t forget about the big watch party up in Clarksville. Parks and Rec and CDE Lightband will stream the game on screens on the first street side of City Hall. They had about 800 fans attend on Wednesday night and expect even more tonight.

The game starts a little after 7 p.m. Go Preds.