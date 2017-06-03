‘Nashville Rally For Truth’ organizes protest in front of TN GOP Senators offices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Activist Coalition organized a peaceful protest on early Saturday afternoon.

A crowd of around 100 people gathered outside Senator Corker and Senator Alexander’s offices – on the corner of West End and Murphy.

Signs of the event centered from President Trump calling for releasing his tax returns to his alleged involvement with Russia.

There were also signs that said, “This is what democracy looks like,” and, “We the People realize we made a horrible mistake.”

According to the Tennessee Activist Coalition – the protest was part of an organized event titled, “Nashville Rally For Truth.”