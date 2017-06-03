Nashville Predators host first-ever Stanley Cup Final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday in the franchise’s first Stanley Cup Final home game.

Country singer Alan Jackson will play a free concert on Lower Broadway beginning at 4:45 p.m. as part of the “Broadway Smash: Preds Party with a Purpose.”

“This is an exciting time for the Predators and the city of Nashville,” Jackson said. “As a fan, I’m proud to be included in their road to the Stanley Cup.”

Broadway will be closed between Fifth and Third avenues and large screens will be placed on stage and around the event site.

Concerts and viewing parties for the Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final will take place around Broadway, not Hall of Fame Park.

Police said Third and Fourth avenues will continue to be open to traffic, depending on crowd size the nights of the watch parties.

Fifth Avenue North between Commerce Street and Broadway will be open to northbound traffic only, and Fifth Avenue South between Broadway and Demonbreun will be closed.

More than 100 police officers will be in the area beginning in the late afternoon hours of Saturday and Monday through the conclusion of the games.

Undercover officers will be on hand as well specifically looking for those selling counterfeit tickets/counterfeit NHL merchandise.

Lawn chairs and bags 12×12 and smaller will be allowed at Broadway Smash. No backpacks or coolers are permitted. For a complete list of house rules, click here.

