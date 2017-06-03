Motorcyclist killed Saturday on Briley Parkway identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist was killed in a vehicular accident Saturday morning.

At 9:40 a.m., John Robert Sanders, 20, of Hendersonville, collided with a 2012 Kia Sorrento on Briley Parkway near Dickerson Pike.

The investigation, conducted by Metro Nashville Police, revealed Leah Lyons, 33, traveled eastbound on Briley in the left lane when Sanders, riding his 2017 Suzuki Ninja.

Sanders passed in between Lyons, driving a Kia SUV, and another vehicle alongside her – in the right lane.

Witnesses stated that once Sanders passed both vehicles, he merged left in front of the Kia and began making gestures while quickly braking, on and off.

Witnesses also expressed that Lyons slows down to create distance between her and the motorcycle. The Kia struck the motorcycle’s rear tire causing Sanders to lose control – after he applied the brake once again.

Sanders then entered Briley Parkway East’s right lane – where he was struck by the driver of an eastbound tractor-trailer – Richard Donahue, Jr., 66, of Weirsdale, Fla.

Donahue said he couldn’t avoid the collision.

Sanders died at the scene while Lyons and Donahue were not injured.

No evidence of alcohol or drug involvement was at the scene of the accident.

The primary contributing factor to the crash appears to be reckless driving on the part of the motorcyclist.