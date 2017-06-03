Greyhound bus placed on top of roof

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The next time you’re strolling down Fourth Avenue … look up.

You will notice a 20,000-pound bus on top of a roof.

The ‘Bobby Hotel’ is currently under construction near Fourth Avenue and Union Street. It is not far from Printer’s Alley.

Saturday morning, a crew used a crane to lift this 1956 Greyhound bus onto the roof.

Vice President of Castlerock Asset Management, Ray Waters, had this to say about the bus being on top of the hotel roof:

“It’s going to be part of our rooftop pool and event space there. We really wanted to stand out in the crowd. We had some ideas that we needed to be creative – and so we’ve widened this bus, we’ve been working on it for the last three or four months, customized it, and we want it to be part of the bar scene for the pool.”

The ‘Bobby Hotel’ will open in the spring of 2018.