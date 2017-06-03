Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular: Kentucky Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Catfish have certainly been in the news lately, with the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.

Davis Nolan went fishing on Kentucky Lake for some of those “instruments of crime” with Doug Langston, News 2’s Stephanie Langston’s father.

They say “a bad day of fishing is always better than a good day at work,” but this was even a good day of fishing!

Davis got things started off with the first fish, but definitely not the biggest.

News 2’s First Alert unit photographer Jerry Barlar got in on the fun.

But it was Langston who netted the biggest catfish of the day.

Big or little, there’s nothing like a day on the lake.