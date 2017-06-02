Woman accused of stealing items from Grundy County graves

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman wanted for repeatedly stealing items from graves in Grundy County is now in police custody.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Misty Melton-Jackson was caught on video taking things from graves at the Clouse Hill Cemetery on May 22.

Deputies attempted to pull over Melton-Jackson in traffic for questioning Wednesday but she was able to evade them.

Melton-Jackson turned herself into police Thursday after checking in with her probation officer.

She is facing charges of vandalism, theft of property, evading arrest and desecration of venerated objects.