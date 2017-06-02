WATCH: Dash cam captures high-speed chase, arrest on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A murder suspect out of Nashville was arrested Thursday after an intense high-speed chase when he crashed on Interstate 65 near the Williamson County line.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has now released dash cam video of both the chase and Kevin Tidwell‘s arrest in the middle of the interstate.

Watch the raw video, taken from inside a deputy’s patrol car, above this story.

Tidwell was wanted on criminal homicide charges by Metro-Nashville police as well as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in a deadly shooting that happened last Saturday. After the chase before his arrest, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office also charged him with felony aggravated assault and felony evading arrest with a motor vehicle in the incident.

Tidwell is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic assault, and violation of an order of protection in connection with an incident involving his then-girlfriend in February. According to arrest records, he threatened to kill his her after an argument about ending their relationship.

Tidwell is also charged with driving on a revoked license and evading arrest with risk of death or injury to third parties.

According to authorities, on May 12, police got a call in the 3400 block of West End about a man driving erratically.

“When police arrived the defendant was standing outside the driver’s door of his vehicle,” the prosecutor wrote. “Police pulled behind the defendant’s vehicle and when he saw police he jumped in the driver’s seat.”

Police said Tidwell then sped away, spinning out. Police tried to pull him over but he reportedly kept going. Officers followed him until “it became clear they could not catch up, and the risk to the public was too high to continue.”

The evading arrest charge is a Class D Felony.

Tidwell is scheduled to be in court June 5 at 12:35 pm.