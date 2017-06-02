Vanderbilt thumps St. John’s 13-4 in NCAA baseball tourney

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Vanderbilt third baseman Will Toffey had four hits including a three-run homer as the Commodores defeated St. John’s 13-4 in the Clemson regional of the NCAA baseball tournament on Friday.

Vanderbilt (34-22-1) will face either top-seed Clemson or No. 4 seed UNC Greensboro on Saturday with the winner playing for the regional championship. St. John’s (42-12) will face an elimination game Saturday against the Clemson-UNCG loser.

The Red Storm led 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth when Vanderbilt began its half of the inning with six straight hits. Toffey’s homer put the Commodores ahead for good.

Vanderbilt had 18 hits. First baseman Julian Infante had three hits and three RBIs while centerfielder Jeren Kendall had two hits and drove in four runs.

Patrick Raby (10-3) gave up six hits and three runs over seven innings for the win. Sean Mooney (8-2) allowed six earned runs in the loss for St. John’s.