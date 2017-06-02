US Attorney for Middle TN has zero tolerance policy for those who assault officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee’s U.S. Attorney is taking a stand with a zero tolerance policy for those who assault a police officer.

Jack Smith says his office will seek federal charges against anyone who harms a law enforcement officer.

He says the policy just makes sense and hopes it will make communities safer.

“The sort of people who have such disrespect for the law that would seek to harm a law enforcement officer, those are people who would also seek to harm other people the community,” the U.S. attorney said Friday.

“That’s pretty clear, and I think we are doing the community a service by focusing on these individuals to make their community safer,” he added.

Smith says charging offenders with a federal crime will likely result in a tougher sentence if convicted.