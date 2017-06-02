Police: West Tenn. mom declined to ID husband in kids’ abduction

LEXINGTON, Tenn. (AP) – Police in Tennessee say a woman failed to tell them her husband, and not a stranger, had abducted her and her four young children.

The Jackson Sun reports that according to court documents, Amanda Crout told authorities that an unknown person had kidnapped her and her children Sunday. The documents say a witness saw her husband, Octivas Crout, holding his wife at gunpoint outside her home.

Octivas Crout surrendered to Lexington police Monday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the children were found safe shortly after an Amber Alert was issued.

Octivas Crout is the father of two of the children. He faces kidnapping, assault and burglary charges. Amanda Crout is charged with accessory after the fact and filing a false report. It’s unclear whether they have attorneys.