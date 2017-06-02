Police investigate after juvenile shot in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The La Vergne Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon.

It happened sometime around 3:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Lake Forrest Drive near the Hollands Ridge Drive and Carmen Way intersection.

Police Information Officer, John Fesmire, told News 2 the victim, a juvenile,juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

The investigation into who is responsible is ongoing. Further details have yet to be released.

