Off-duty troopers rescue Ky. dog trapped in tree

SALEM, Ky. (WKRN) – Two off-duty Kentucky State Troopers are credited with rescuing a small dog trapped inside a tree Thursday afternoon.

According to a release, Sgt. Michael Williams and Trooper Gerick Sullivan were mowing a cemetery when the heard a dog barking.

After searching for several minutes, the troopers found Rocco, a dachshund, trapped inside a tree trunk.

Rocco apparently got inside the tree through a groundhog hole and was unable to get out.

The two troopers called the Salem Fire Department for help and Rocco was freed after cutting part of the tree.

Rocco has since been reunited with his owner.