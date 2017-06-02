NHL, Metro police work to seize counterfeit Preds gear

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Hockey League will be working with Metro Police this weekend to stop counterfeiters from selling fake Predators gear in Nashville.

The NHL told News 2 they have private investigators in Nashville and Metro Police will have undercover investigators identifying and authenticating NHL merchandise.

“Typically, at the Stanley Cup Final, there are counterfeiters who are looking to take advantage of that fan excitement by trying to sell our fans cheap, knock-off merchandise,” said NHL Attorney Jia Wang.

Wang is in town to help protect the NHL’s trademarks by making sure counterfeit merchandise is seized.

He said that during the Stanley Cup Final last year, the NHL seized 3,200 counterfeit items worth $490,000.

We asked Wang how to make sure your Predators fan gear is the real deal.

He said to make sure that the NHL hologram hangtag or sticker is displayed on the item.

There should also be a tag that identifies the company that was authorized to make the product, like Reebok.

“Also check the quality,” Wang said. “Counterfeit products are those they can sell at a lower price point and as a result they’re going to be on materials that are going to be cheaper, have a lot of loose threads and bad screen printing.”

He also said there could be wrong colors and even typos on the item.

Wang says he will be working with Metro Police and the NHL’s private investigators to search and seize counterfeit merchandise starting Saturday through Monday night’s game.

The NHL says they donate many counterfeit items they seize through charities overseas.