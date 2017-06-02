Nashville Predators sold out more games this year than any other

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the Predators gear up for the first ever Stanley Cup Final playoff game in Smashville, fans are becoming more and more excited about the team.

That excitement is bleeding over into next year as well.

If you walk down Broadway, it is likely that you are going to see a lot of blue and gold. Over the last six weeks, the Preds have turned this town from Honky Tonk Central to Hockey City.

“They need to be tough and force turnovers in the neutral zone,” said Jon Norberg from Minnesota.

If you look at the game attendance over the last few years, plenty of people have been jumping on the bandwagon.

“The year before last year, we sold out 35 games and the year before that it was 25 so we’ve been increasing it year after year,” said Nat Harden, the team’s Sr. VP of Ticket Sales.

However, the year’s success is putting more steam in the engine.

“At least they are getting on the bandwagon now. I used to never like hockey and now I love it,” explained Lynn Norberg.

The playoff run this season is not the only historic feature of the 2016-17 campaign.

“We sold out 41 games for the first time in franchise history,” said Harden.

Harden expects the increase to continue as more and more fans begin donning the gold and blue.

“Next year, I’m projecting that we will be close to 13,000 so in a 17,000 seat building, that is a very, very strong base.”

If you do the math, that only leaves about 4,000 tickets left for each game.

“The foundation of any franchise is their season ticket holders.”

During the playoffs, sales representatives have been working long hours to make sure everyone can get tickets if they want.

“Our reps are here almost around the clock these days,” said Harden.

The craze is sparking a fire for long time hockey fans and creating new ones every day.

“It is just really exciting to get to the Stanley Cup and we are hoping for a parade,” said Jessica Warpool.

If you ask her, her hometown of Philadelphia has nothing on Smashville.

“Its [Predators gear] all over, everywhere you go here, it is even better than Philadelphia.”

The team offers monthly payment plans for half and full season ticket packages. A full season of tickets can range from $1,300 to $7,600 per ticket.

Benefits include discounts at the team store and concession stands, presale advantages on events at Bridgestone Arena, autograph opportunities with the team and many more. Click here for more.