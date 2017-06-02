Multiple home burglary attempts in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Goodlettsville woman said she had to scare away a potential burglar from her home in the middle of the day.

It was midday Thursday when a resident of Ivy Hill Lane said an unknown woman started banging on her door, ringing the door bell and trying to turn the door knob to open the door.

The resident, who didn’t want to be identified, says she yelled at the stranger, “If you do not leave, I’m calling the police!”

The woman said the same thing happened to her neighbor, but it was a man trying to get inside.

A few minutes later, across the street at a third house, a brick was thrown into a woman’s glass back door.

The burglars entered and ransacked the home, stealing multiple televisions and other electronic valuables.

“I’ve been truly violated,” the woman told News 2.

