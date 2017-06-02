Nashville Mayor Megan Barry declares Monday ‘Preds Pride Day’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has proclaimed Monday as “Preds Pride Day” as the hometown team continues their battle for the Stanley Cup.

“We want to see Nashvillians of all ages wearing gold to celebrate this momentous time in our city’s history as the Predators skate towards the Stanley Cup,” said Mayor Barry. “Let’s show Pittsburgh and the rest of the world that we are all Smashvillians on Preds Pride Day.”

The mayor will also host an event to celebrate the special event on Monday.

At the 10:30 a.m. announcement, which will be held at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Broadway, Predators’ center Ryan Johansen will unveil the latest in the city’s efforts to “go all in” for the team.

“Our passionate fans in the community, and the dedication they show to our team in Smashville and on the road, are the real reason we are in this position,” Nashville Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said.

All Nashvillians are encouraged to wear Predators clothing and colors to celebrate “Preds Pride Day.”