Kip Moore, Rodney Atkins to play on Broadway ahead of Game 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country singer Rodney Atkins will open for headliner Kip Moore in a free concert on Broadway this Monday before the second home game in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

The “Music City Gives Back” concert will serve as a pregame tailgate party from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. before Game 4 will be shown on large screens starting at 7 p.m.

The Lower Broadway concert is free and open to the public. Food trucks will be on site, and sodas and beer will be on sale. Bottled water and hot dogs will be available at low, family-friendly prices.

The concert will take place at Broadway and Fifth Avenue. Lawn chairs and bags 12×12 and smaller will be allowed at Broadway Smash. No backpacks or coolers are permitted. For a complete list of house rules, click here.

Broadway was closed Thursday ahead of both home games between Fifth and Third avenues.