Franklin police work to identify attempted shoplifting suspect; Reward offered

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of an attempted shoplifting suspect.

Police said on May 30 the man tried to steal four sets of wireless headphones and a pair of tennis shoes from the Spring Creek Drive Kohl’s.

Police said the suspect fled in a black SUV after he dropped the merchandise and was challenged by store security.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or identity is urged to call Franklin Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.