Ford Ice Center hosts Good Morning Nashville shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the Nashville Predators look to even the series at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the team at Good Morning Nashville took to the ice and found out just how hard hockey can be.

Ford Ice Center in Antioch was kind enough to host the Good Morning Nashville hockey challenge.

Six a.m. producer Weston White ended up winning the shootout against Julie Edwards and meteorologist Jared Plushnick.

The staff at Ford Ice Center said the Predators run to the Stanley Cup Final has kept them busy with people coming in wanting to try their hand at hockey for the first time.

