Community block party held at East Nashville Cayce homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A block party was held at the James Cayce homes in East Nashville Thursday aimed at fostering a sense of community and curtailing recent acts of violence.

Dozens of people attended the fest near the basketball courts. There were toy train rides, plenty of food and bouncy houses for kids to enjoy.

Parents could sign their kids up for summer camps, get help finding a job, sign up to take the GED or even get assistance with getting criminal records expunged.

Pastor Mike Campbell with Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church said outreach events like this are about standing up to crime within the community.

“There’s a whole lot that makes up the reason why we have senseless violence that’s going on, but when we come together and pull together with MDHA like this, it’s just a community saying ‘hey, even with the police department, we all make up the community, we all have a piece to the puzzle, and we just want everyone to come out so we can empower the people, so that we can make a different and things can change for the better,’” said Campbell.

Several Metro police officers attended also and spoke with the community, showed kids their patrol bikes and enjoyed the afternoon while building relationships within the community.