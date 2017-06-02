CatfishGuy turns notoriety into fundraising opportunity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –Catfish tosser Jacob Waddell is turning his newfound notoriety into a fundraising opportunity as the Nashville Predators continue their quest for the Stanley Cup.

Waddell, now known as Catfish Jake or simply Catfish Guy, became a legend in Smashville when he tossed a catfish onto the rink in Pittsburgh during the opening game of the Stanley Cup Final.

He was immediately ejected from the game after throwing the bottom feeder and #CatfishGuy began trending on Twitter immediately after.

Waddell was issued a summons on charges of disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime and disrupting a meeting but the Allegheny County District Attorney in Pennsylvania said Wednesday those charges would be dropped.

“It was meant in good fun, I did it to be funny, not to get on TV,” said Waddell.

“I did it to get Smashville on the map.”

Waddell said his wife and daughter were particularly impressed with Carrie Underwood and Chris Young tweeting about his fishy endeavor.

But the best part is, Waddell is raising money from autographing T-shirts, proceeds from which will benefit the Last Minute Toy Store and Predators Foundation.

Waddell will be at Uncle Bud’s in Donelson from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at the Nesting Project in Nolensville Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

News 2 asked Waddell if he would toss another catfish Saturday night for the Preds first home game in the Stanley Cup Final.

“I can neither confirm nor deny,” said Waddell.

Either way, Smashville is in for a great night of hockey.

“Pittsburgh is talented but they don’t have the heart that we do. They’ve never heard anything like they’re gonna hear tomorrow night,” said Waddell.

