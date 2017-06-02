4 bounty hunters have registered with the state since April shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bounty hunters have been working quickly to comply with Tennessee laws that require them to register with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and pass a background check.

Four bonding agents and three bounty hunters have been charged with murder and attempted kidnapping after firing at a car in a Neighborhood Market Walmart store on April 23. They were attempting to apprehend a man accused of skipping bond, but he was not in the car.

Instead, they are accused of shooting Jalen Johnson Milan, 24,who was a passenger as three other men were also in the car.

According to Clarksville Police, none of the bounty hunters had outstanding warrants.

At the time of the shooting, no bounty hunters had registered in Montgomery County.

Since April 23, four bounty hunters in Montgomery County have submitted applications and fingerprints for a background check. It is currently being processed, said MCSO Spokeswoman Sandra Brandon.

Brandon also said the following: “State law states bounty hunters are required to submit to a criminal history background check at the Sheriff’s office at the county of the person’s permanent residence. Prior to May zero bounty hunters had submitted to a criminal background check. As of today, four individuals have. Residents of Montgomery County who are bounty hunters who have not submitted to a criminal background check can stop by the Sheriff’s Office to pick up an application to start the process.”

Brandon said it is the responsibility of any bounty hunter who works in Montgomery County to go to the Sheriff’s Office for a background check.

“Criminal apprehension is a dangerous occupation,” Brandon said. “For the safety of the public and bounty hunters, it is important for local law enforcement agencies to know who in their jurisdiction is working as a bounty hunter. Following the guidelines laid out by state law can prevent confusion and misidentification of individuals who have appeared to appear in court and of bounty hunters.”

The following bounty hunters/bondsmen are charged with murder, attempted kidnapping and a slew of other charges:

William L. Byles, 31, Clarksville

Kenneth Chiasson, 38, Clarksville

Antwon D. Keesee, 32, Clarksville

Jonathan Schnepp, 31, Clarksville

Roger D. West, 31, Clarksville

Prentice L. Williams, 34, Nevada

Joshua Young, 27, Clarksville

The men are set for arraignment June 8 at 9 a.m.