Belmont community to hold block party fundraiser

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Belmont community is preparing for a rather unique musical fundraiser Saturday.

A neighborhood get-together has developed into a tribute called Ode to Otha Turner.

This is the 23rd year for entertainers to take to the streets for a good cause on the first Saturday of June.

Lawyer Jaynee Day heads up the tradition, which benefits the Second Harvest Food Bank.

“This is a fundraiser that’s been going on a number of years by one of our volunteers Bill Ramsey. We used to gather in his front yard and instead of birthday presents, he asked that gifts be made to second harvest,” said Day.

The goal is to raise anywhere for $40,000 to $50,000.

Tickets are $30 and the festivities run from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sweetbriar Avenue rain or shine.