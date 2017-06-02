18-year-old wanted after Corvette stolen, man shot in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a teenager they say is responsible for stealing a man’s Corvette, shooting him, and burning the car in North Nashville.

It all began this past Monday when the owner of the car, 45-year-old Maurice Walker, parked it outside of a market on D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard with the keys still inside.

Marvin Summers Jr. is accused of getting inside and driving away, but not before Walker spotted it being taken.

Police say another person offered Walker and his friends a ride to go after the Corvette, and when it was spotted at a red light at Roda L. Parks Boulevard and I-65, Walker confronted the thief.

Summers is accused of shooting him in the leg and continuing to fire shots at his friends and the person who drove before taking off again.

The Corvette was then found burning minutes later at 14th Avenue North and Jennings Street.

In a turn of events, Summers was arrested the next day on Tuesday for being in a stolen 2007 Pontiac G6. Officers spotted it before it crashed through a yard, fence, and embankment on 24th Avenue North, severely damaging the car. Summers reportedly bailed from the car with two 14-year-olds before he was found hiding under a home nearby.

The 18-year-old was taken into custody on charges of auto theft and evading arrest. He appeared in court Thursday and plead guilty to a misdemeanor because be ing placed on probation and released from jail.

Metro police say they’ve since connected him to the crime with the Corvette and are now searching for him on charges of felony aggravated assault and auto theft.

Anyone seeing Summers is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.