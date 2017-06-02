1 arrested, 1 wanted in deadly South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Friday in a deadly shooting that took place earlier this week in South Nashville.

Metro police said Lemonderius Goodner was taken into custody. His exact charges have yet to be released.

A second suspect is wanted, identified as Charles Fleming III.

Both men are accused in the death of someone shot and killed Monday in the Napier-Sudekum neighborhood off Lafayette Street. Details on the case weren’t immediately known.

Anyone who sees Charles Fleming is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Further details are expected soon. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.