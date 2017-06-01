Woman carjacked at gunpoint at South Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was carjacked at gunpoint at a South Nashville gas station late Wednesday night.

It happened at the Mapco located at 1090 Murfreesboro Pike around 11:45 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 the victim was parked behind the gas station when two people asked her for a ride.

When she told them no, Metro police said one man pulled a pistol on her and told her to get out of the car.

Metro police are looking for a white 2000s model Honda Accord with tinted windows.

The vehicle was last seen headed into town and the gunman is believed to be with a woman.

The victim was not injured police said she may know the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.