The Predators’ losses to Penguins can be explained in less than 8 minutes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are 60 minutes in a hockey game. The Preds have played well in all … but about four of them in each game.

Twice over the last two games, the Predators have had a breakdown and two games have been decided by a combined 7 minutes and 39 seconds.

In Game 1 of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final, the Penguins rattled off three goals in just 4:11 of game play to take a 3-0 lead and a 5-3 win.

The Preds again were tied with Pittsburgh in Game 2 before the Penguins ripped off three goals in a mere 3:28 in the third period to take the second game, 4-1.

Twice the game was tied; twice the Penguins took the Preds out of it in the blink of an eye.

Predators captain, Mike Fisher said, “That’s what’s killed us in the first two games. (We) just (had) some letdowns (in our play) where we gave them some life. They got firepower where they can put the puck in the back of the net. We gotta be better.”

Added Predators center Colton Sissons, “We talk about having that 60-minute effort all the time and we’ve been close. But it hasn’t been there for the full game yet. So, we definitely need to clean that up and just be consistent from puck drop to the end of the game.”

The Preds host the Penguins for two games in Nashville – starting with Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final Saturday night at Bridgestone.