The Latest: Authorities: 17 people in mill during explosion

CAMBRIA, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal mill explosion in southern Wisconsin (all times local):

2 p.m.

Authorities say there were 17 people not 16 inside the southern Wisconsin corn mill that exploded late Wednesday night.

Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards initially said Thursday morning that 16 people were inside the facility in Cambria when the explosion occurred. Officials in the Village of Cambria issued a news release later Thursday saying 17 employees were in the mill.

One person was killed and two people remain missing. Two workers were treated and released. Twelve were transported to hospitals via ambulances and medical flights.

1:35 p.m.

The company that owns the southern Wisconsin corn mill that exploded late Wednesday says it’s unclear what caused the fatal blast.

Authorities say two workers were still missing Thursday after the explosion and fire at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria that killed at least one person and injured about a dozen others.

Didion Vice President of Operations Derrick Clark released a statement Thursday asking for the community’s prayers, saying the company is a tight-knit family. Clark says the company is working with local police and emergency responders.

He says the cause of the explosion remains unknown.

Federal records show the plant was cited in 2011 for exposing workers to dust explosion hazards. Company officials haven’t returned messages seeking comment from The Associated Press.

11:15 a.m.

The Wisconsin corn mill where an explosion late Wednesday killed at least one worker was cited by federal safety investigators six years ago for exposing workers to dust explosion hazards.

Records from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration show that Didion Milling Plant in Cambria was cited in January 2011 for exposing workers to hazards associated with dust explosion and other fire hazards. The records say filters in the plant lacked an explosion protective system.

OSHA ordered the mill to correct the problem by April 2011. The records show Didion paid a nearly $3,500 fine and the case was closed in September 2013. OSHA hasn’t cited the plant for anything since.

Didion officials didn’t immediately return messages from The Associated Press on Thursday. OSHA has launched an investigation into Wednesday night’s blast.

Authorities say two workers are still missing and about a dozen other workers were injured.